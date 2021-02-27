FEARS that Pembroke Dock’s ferry port could become a casualty of Brexit have proved unfounded, with Irish Ferries signing a 10-year deal with the Port of Milford Haven.

The company has signed the deal with the Port of Milford Haven for the berth at Pembroke Dock, which first came into operation under B&I Line in 1979.

Since then, the port of Pembroke has seen multimillion pound investments to improve facilities and creating jobs and has become established as an important transport link with Europe.

In recent weeks, Westminster politicians have raised the suggestion that, as a result of Brexit, Pembrokeshire could only support a single port linking the county and the M4 corridor with the Irish Republic.

Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales Eluned Morgan has welcomed the decision, saying it underlines its commitment to the port of Pembroke.

“These continue to be worrying days for our ports which have played a pivotal role in defining the coastal communities of both Pembroke Dock and Fishguard over the years.

“We were told Brexit would bring benefits not the demise of our links with Europe. So, I am pleased to hear that Irish Ferries has signed a 10-year deal with the Port of Milford Haven to maintain facilities at Pembroke Dock. I understand that Stena Line is committed to Fishguard also.

“In recent weeks, I have been in touch with Irish Ferries and Stena Line to understand their position as part of an ongoing conversation in light of Brexit and the subsequent shift in trade that has followed.

“We must all work together to ensure that Pembrokeshire is recognised as a gateway to Europe and seek out every opportunity to replace the trade lost in the years ahead.”

Commercial Director at the Port of Milford Haven Steve Edwards said: “We pride ourselves in providing a safe and efficient service to Irish Ferries and are pleased to confirm that we have renewed our partnership with them.

“The Pembroke Dock to Rosslare route is the primary south Wales freight corridor and we will continue to work with Irish Ferries to maintain this important ferry service, recognising the contribution it makes in terms of jobs, tourism and culture.”

The Welsh Affairs Committee has previously heard that it would make logistic and economic sense for Pembrokeshire to operate one ferry port, possibly being served by two companies, with back-to-back sailings to Rosslare.