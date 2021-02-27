'GIVE us clarity' is the overriding message from Pembrokeshire's tourism and hospitality businesses as the sector looks forward with cautious optimism to another busy season.

Thirty key local businesses were able to share their views with Paul Davies MS, Pembrokeshire County Council, the national park and Visit Pembrokeshire in a recent meeting In a meeting hosted by Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb.

The meeting focussed on the need for business support measures so long as uncertainty remains over the timetable for re-opening the economy in Wales.

"There is a lot of belief around that this summer will see another 'staycation' boom so long as the vaccination programme continues to make good progress and infection rates fall," said Stephen Crabb.

"Pembrokeshire has had a lot of national media coverage in recent months and could experience a bumper season but it's crucial we get the re-opening right. There is a clear need for some kind of timetable to help businesses prepare appropriately and for clear rules to avoid confusion and contradictory messages."

Emma Thornton from Visit Pembrokeshire added:

"It was great to attend the hospitality and tourism round table event and to have the opportunity to discuss the ongoing challenges our industry faces over the coming months but also to share a collective optimism for what we believe will be a really strong year for tourism in Pembrokeshire when we are able to reopen and welcome our visitors back.

"Visit Pembrokeshire as the new Destination Management (DMO) for Pembrokeshire will be working closely with local stakeholders and businesses to help realise this opportunity in a sustainable and responsible way mindful of protecting what makes our beautiful county so special."

Paul Davies said that it was a pleasure to hear from tourism businesses across Pembrokeshire about some of the challenges that they're currently facing.

"The message was pretty clear – they want clarity from the Welsh Government and some timescales by which they can start to plan for reopening," he said.

"I'll certainly be taking back the concerns highlighted during the meeting and raising them with Welsh Government ministers at the Senedd."