THE cyclist who lost her life in a road collision yesterday evening, Thursday Thursday February 26, has been named as an officer in the Dyfed Powys Police.
Sergeant Lynwen Thomas, 37, was riding on the A40 near Bancyfelin when she was involved in a crash with a van.
As previously reported, the van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and then subsequently released on bail.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19121840.driver-arrested-fatal-a40-collision-near-bancyfelin/
Dyfed-Powys Police have paid tribute to Sergeant Thomas.
A statement from the force said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family.
"Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving police officer, who passed away following a collision yesterday evening.
"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who have all been offered specialist support.
"We ask that family members are given the privacy they need at this difficult time."
