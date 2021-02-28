Prendergast Butchers from Haverfordwest has been named the 2020 Welsh Butcher’s Shop of the Year.

The business, established in 1950 by the Wolsey family, was awarded the title during the online Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards 2020 last week.

Described as a “really successful example of a traditional butchers’ shop”, it stood out to the judges for the owners’ passion for local produce and the recognition of how important this is to the success of the business.

Prendergast was also praised for its clear pride in getting involved in initiatives that support the industry and local community.

Chris and Rachel Wolsey and their sons, Tom and Mark, have farmed in Pembrokeshire for almost 50 years producing high quality beef and lamb.

Committed to providing locally and ethically sourced produce to the community, they ensure that all their products come directly from their own farm or from a few very carefully selected local suppliers who meet their quality ethos.

Chris Wolsey said: “This has been and continues to be a massive team effort from our family, our incredible staff. But we could not succeed without the incredible support of our customers and we are deeply grateful for their loyalty.

"As a family, we are proud to be flying the flag of the Great British butcher, we are passionate in providing the very best local produce for our customers and operating at the heart of our community.

“Our region like many others has faced economic challenges, the crisis of the high street and now Covid-19. But, we have shown that the traditional butcher’s shop can be a major force in helping local communities to get through these crises, and emerging stronger for all that.”

Kirstie Jones, market development officer at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said: “We are delighted that a member of the HCC Butchers’ Club has won this award. They fought a tough battle to reach the top spot against The Gourmet Butcher in Llantrisant and Wavells Butcher, Llanrug, who also deserve to be commended and congratulated for reaching the shortlist.

“Butchers have been vital in supporting our local communities since the start of the pandemic. They have kept their businesses running as well as providing additional services such as door-to-door deliveries, and have been rewarded with a surge in sales.

"HCC is delighted that a family-run butcher’s shop has been applauded for its dedication to serving the community with top quality Welsh produce.”

HCC was one of the main sponsors of the Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards 2020. More information and the virtual awards ceremony can be found online: www.butchershopoftheyear.co.uk/live/en/page/home

The HCC Butchers’ Club is free to join for all butchers in Wales that sell PGI Welsh lamb and/or beef. For details on how to join, visit hcctrade.co.uk/home-market/butchers-club.

Photo Caption:

Owners and staff at Prendergast Butchers, Haverfordwest, celebrate winning the national award.