In Pembrokeshire 29 per cent of the population has now received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Pembrokeshire County Council leader, David Simpson, said in his weekly update.

"As of Wednesday, 36,448 people have received their first dose of vaccine in Pembrokeshire. That is 29 per cent of the population," the leader said.

"We now also have 873 people who have received both doses. These numbers are rising all the time and it's so encouraging to see."

The leader said that the fact that schools had reopened for Foundation Phase learners was 'another step forward for our education provision'.

"As an authority we have ensured all our schools have been supplied with PPE including face coverings for all school staff and the Welsh Government is offering regular, twice weekly, Lateral Flow Tests to all staff," he said.

"Please keep up to date with school information by regularly checking your child/children's school(s) websites and social media."

Cllr Simpson reminded Pembrokeshire people that we remain in Alert level 4.

"It was reassuring to hear that the virus numbers are on the decrease, however, the numbers are still high," he said.

He pointed out that there had been a slight change to the restrictions in that up to four people from two different households can now exercise outdoors together, although people must still not drive anywhere to exercise.

"Exercise should continue to start and finish at home," he said.

The leader also alerted people to the important update on what symptoms people should look out for, issued by the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

"Previously, only those with either a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss/change of taste and smell, were advised to seek a test," he said.

"The health board is now also encouraging people to have a test if they have any of the following symptoms:

· Flu-like symptoms, including myalgia (muscle ache or pain); excessive tiredness; persistent headache; runny nose or blocked nose; persistent sneezing; sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing.

· Generally feeling unwell and a history of being in contact with a known Covid-19 case.

· Any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test.

"The change aims to find hidden Covid-19 cases in our communities and will further help drive down the number of infections," he said.

The leader said that as we end another month and head into March we all need to keep positive and look forward to better days.

"Monday will be St David's Day / Dydd Gwyl Dewi, time to celebrate our Patron Saint's day with a smile," he said.

"We will miss out on some of the loved celebrations for St David's Day such as full school Eisteddfods and learners all together wearing the traditional clothes but remember that if we keep following the rules then next year we can truly celebrate again.

"I hope you will join me in wearing your daffodil or leek to celebrate and maybe enjoy a traditional bowl of cawl – what better way to celebrate than spending time at home preparing some home cooked food?

"This weekend we see another big battle with Wales vs England in the rugby – something I'm looking forward to watching from my new stadium – my front room. Let's hope for a good, entertaining game.

"Finally, I'd just like to say that Pembrokeshire is an amazing place to live and work. Our communities have all supported each other under very testing circumstances over the last 12 months.

"We need to continue to be careful and stay safe. We are facing the last few hurdles and all the sacrifices will be worth the long-term gain.

"Have a lovely weekend everyone, take care."