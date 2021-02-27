PEMBROKESHIRE cyclists of all ages and all abilities are invited to get on their bikes and take part in an exciting new virtual Ride to The Rugby for Tŷ Hafan, the hospice for children in Wales.

This March, a group of 50 riders were due to embark on an epic challenge, cycling from Cardiff to Paris over four days to Ride to the Rugby ready to watch Wales take on France in the Six Nations on March 20.

A pair of Pembrokeshire cyclists who did this last year were Milford Haven Round Table member, Matthew Norman and Denys Bassett-Jones, from Broad Haven. They raised more than £4,000 for the children's hospice.

"The ride was an amazing experience from start to finish," said Denys. "It's an experience I will never forget."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and current travel restrictions in place, this year's challenge has been postponed. In its place, a brand new, super-inclusive, virtual event has been created.

"I am thrilled to bits to say that our brand new Virtual Ride to The Rugby will allow riders of all levels and experience to take part in this fantastic adventure while raising much needed funds for Tŷ Hafan," said Paula Langston, head of community fundraising for Tŷ Hafan.

"We want you to jump on your bike, indoors or outdoors – that's completely up to you, and complete 320 miles, the distance we would have been covering from Cardiff to Paris, in time for the match on March 20.

"You can complete all the miles yourself, or split them out over your family, friends or colleagues. You can complete them in the 20 days of March before the match or over a shorter period – it's your ride, your way.

"We'd love as many riders as possible to take part across Wales," continued Paula. "Every single penny raised will contribute towards the £4.5m a year it costs to provide care for 271 children with life-limiting conditions and their families across Wales, both at our Sully-based hospice and through our outreach support services to families in the community."

Sign up is free and each rider is asked to raise a minimum of £15 in sponsorship for Tŷ Hafan. In exchange for completing the mileage and raising funds they will receive an exclusive, branded Tŷ Hafan sporting neckerchief.

For more information on Ride to The Rugby and to sign up go to https://www.tyhafan.org/ride-to-the-rugby/ or contact Tŷ Hafan's Events Team on 02920532279.