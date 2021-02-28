Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has shared a handy trick which could save you up to £180 when shopping at Sainsbury’s

The cash-saving guru shared his trick with viewers of The Martin Lewis Money Show this week, dedicating a section of the show to Sainsbury’s Nectar points.

Speaking about the Nectar app, Mr Lewis revealed the app is currently offering 2,000 free points which would result in £10 off your next shop at the supermarket.

"Log into the Nectar app. Make sure it is the updated one or this won't work,” he said.

"Press juicy points boost, it is dead easy to do and you will get between 100 and 2,000 Nectar points totally for free.

"It's worth 50p to £10.

"I got the team to do it," he continued, saying one made more than £10.

He added: "It is free points for nothing."

But that’s not all, Martin Lewis explained how you could save £184 in total.

Speaking on the ITV show, he said: "This is how to get serious shopping at Sainsbury's. It is about the American Express Rewards Gold Credit Card.

"If you are accepted for that and you spend £3,000 on it in three months, you get 23,000 Amex rewards points.

"I would only do this if your normal spending each month is over £1,000 a month. If not, don't bother.

"You can redeem those with £100 vouchers at Amazon, M&S and more - but I have a trick.

"It is called swapsies. The first thing you do is convert 23,000 Amex points into 23,000 Avois points.

"Then, because you can convert Avios into Nectar points, you convert that into 36,000 Nectar points.

"You can then spend them at Nectar partners, including Sainsbury's, where it is worth £184."