One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Wales and more than one in three of the Welsh adult population have received at least one dose.

Data released this weekend shows 916,316 people - more than 38 per cent of Wales’ adult population - have received at least one dose. Combined with the 89,053 second doses also delivered. In total 1,005,389 doses altogether have reached people’s arms.

This has all been achieved in just 12 weeks.

The data also shows Wales has vaccinated:

• 91.2 per cent of over 80s

• 93.4 per cent of 75 to 79 year olds

• 92.9 per cent of 70 to 74 year olds

• 87.6 per cent of those classes as clinically extreme vulnerable

• More than 162,941 front-line health and social care workers.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething confirmed many unpaid carers, eligible disabled people and those with severe mental illness are included in cohort 6, the current group being vaccinated.

It was also announced that Wales aims to have offered vaccinations to every eligible adult by 31 July, as long as supply is maintained.

An updated version of the Vaccination Strategy for Wales was published on Friday, February 26.

“One million doses delivered is a fantastic testament to the incredible hard-work and efforts of all those involved in Wales’ vaccine roll-out,” said Vaughan Gething.

“To have reached such an incredible marker within just 12 weeks of the first vaccines arriving in the country should not be underestimated.

“Our vaccine programme continues at pace, and as long as supplies allow, we will vaccinate every adult by the end of July. I want to reassure people that no one will be left behind – anyone who wants a vaccine will get one.”

Once someone has had the vaccine, they are still asked to follow the same steps to keep themselves and Wales safe; wear a mask, keep a two metre distance, wash hands regularly and keep rooms as well-ventilated as possible.

People are asked not to call their local health services about vaccination, unless they are asked to do so or think they should have been in the top four priority groups; over 70, clinically extreme vulnerable or a front-line health and social care worker.