THERE is great news for Fishguard's Lota Park as a £45,000 investment will mean new equipment for youngsters of all ages at the park.
The Lota Project was established in 2015. Since then fundraisers have succeeded in rejuvenating the park. Much of the old and damaged park equipment has been removed and replaced with modern interactive apparatus.
This has been made possible due to a mixture of fundraising, donations from groups, individuals, the town council and support from the county council and Welsh Government.
Recently installed equipment includes a zip wire, a large round swing, a gravity bowl, two new multi play installations, a new sea saw and springers. There are also plans to reinstall a skate park.
Cllr Pat Davies has secured the £45,000. It will be used to buy new swings, a wheelchair inclusive roundabout, a new style witches hat and an arm rotator roundabouts, a small basketball area and fitting teqball as well as a piece of play equipment for much younger children.
"I met with Cllr Pat Davies and Pembrokeshire County Council yesterday to discuss the grant and I'm pleased to say that work will start on March 15," said Lota Project chair Rebecca LeFevre.
She added that the group is still 'totally committed' to securing the funding for the skatepark and has also been working on this.