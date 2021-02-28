There have been 15 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today's figures (Sunday, February 28).

Today's Public Health Wales figures show 9 new cases in Carmarthenshire, two in Pembrokeshire and four in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 247 new cases have been confirmed and 16 new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 203,625, with 5,340 deaths.

Seven more deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 457 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,449 – 10,436 in Carmarthenshire, 3,293 in Pembrokeshire and 1,720 in Ceredigion.

There have been 10,226 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 923,615 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 94,408 the second.

Dr Eleri Davies, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

"It was one year ago today, on 28 February 2020 that the first case of Coronavirus was announced in Wales. I am pleased to report that one year later, as of Saturday 27 February 2021, Wales has now delivered more than 1 million first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Furthermore, as of yesterday, 27 February 2021, the weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections in all local authority areas throughout Wales has fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 population. This is encouraging, but we must continue following the rules and guidelines to maintain this trend.

"The public should be aware that the level 4 restrictions remain in place in order to keep infection rates falling and that you should stay at home, meet only the people you live with, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay 2 metres from anyone you do not live with.

"We remind everyone that four people from two different households are now able to meet outdoors for socially distanced local exercise. However, please remember this is solely for the purpose of exercise and that individuals should remain at a social distance, and that this guidance doesn't apply to private gardens.

"Welsh Government has announced that the revised vaccine strategy will mean that every eligible adult in Wales will be offered a first dose by the end of July. In addition, adults with severe or profound learning disabilities, and those with any mental illness that causes severe functional impairment, will be invited for vaccination as part of the JCVI priority group six, and Welsh Government has published guidance on identifying eligible individuals in these groups and how to support them to take up their vaccine offers.

"Welsh Government also announced an expansion of workplace and community testing, with workplaces with more than 50 employees now eligible for support to regularly test their workforce, helping to reduce the spread of the virus and allowing them to operate safely.

"As primary school children aged three to seven years in foundation phase returned to face-to-face learning this week, we thank parents for their perseverance during the winter.

"We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

"When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don't stay around and chat. Please don't invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

"Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

"From March 1, the law will be changed to allow licensed wedding venues, such as visitor attractions and hotels, to re-open but only to perform wedding and civil partnership ceremonies.

"Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

"More than 916,000 people have now received a first does of the safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine. We encourage everyone, whatever their background, socio-demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it. We also stress the importance of seeking information from a trusted source such as Public Health Wales, the Welsh Government, local health board or GP.

"If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19."