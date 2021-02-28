It is a year to the day that the first coronavirus case was reported in Wales.

On the one-year anniversary First Minister, Mark Drakeford urged the public to keep staying at home.

“Today marks a year since the first coronavirus case was reported in Wales,” said the First Minister.

“The last year has been a long and extremely difficult one, where everyone has had to sacrifice so much.

“My thoughts are with the friends and family of all those we’ve lost to this cruel disease.”

Mr Drakeford said that the world we are living in now was impossible to imagine a year ago.

“It was impossible to imagine then that we would still be living in a very different world a year on,” he said.

“ The vaccine offers hope for the future, but we’re not there yet. For now, we still need to stay home.

“Diolch for everything you’ve done and continue to do to keep Wales safe.”

On today’s anniversary Dr Eleri Davies, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, a million vaccines have now been delivered.

“It was one year ago today, on February,28 2020 that the first case of coronavirus was announced in Wales,” she said.

“I am pleased to report that one year later, as of Saturday 27 February 2021, Wales has now delivered more than 1 million first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Furthermore, as of yesterday, 27 February 2021, the weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections in all local authority areas throughout Wales has fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 population. This is encouraging, but we must continue following the rules and guidelines to maintain this trend.

“The public should be aware that the level 4 restrictions remain in place in order to keep infection rates falling and that you should stay at home, meet only the people you live with, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with.”