Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Susan Smith.
Susan was last seen at 1.30pm yesterday, Saturday February 27, walking in the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village, Kidwelly area. She is known to walk along the beach to St Ishmaels and Ferryside.
She is described as approximately 5ft2 inches tall, petite with shoulder length blonde hair and believed to be wearing black jeans, a black fleece type jacket and navy and grey walking boots.
Any who has seen Ms Smith is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.
Police are particularly interested is talking to the person who was flying a drone in the area yesterday.
Police can be contacted either online at http://orlo.uk/koNAQ, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908,