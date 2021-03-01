A CROWD-funding campaign to kickstart the regeneration of Fishguard and Goodwick has been endorsed by award winning actor Matthew Rhys.

Rhys, who starred as Dylan Thomas in the Edge of Love and won an Emmy for The Americans, has a close connection with the twin towns.

"Some of my earliest memories were forged there," he said. "Playing on the beach in Goodwick and running on its breakwater, to crab fishing in Lower Town,

"Fishguard remains a magical place for me. Especially now, given these trying times for tourism, this campaign comes at a critical time.

"The need for not only drawing people to this beautiful corner of north Pembrokeshire, but also keeping local people here is more important than ever. When all things are normal again (or near enough), one of my greatest hopes is to see the fruit of this labour and see Fishguard and Goodwick thrive again. I wish this project well."

The crowdfunding campaign has been set up by cousins from the Evans family, some of whom grew up in Fishguard and Goodwick, others who cherish fond memories from many holidays spent there over the years.

The cousins wrote to the Western Telegraph lamenting the state of the twin towns and have since entered into a dialogue with the chamber of trade which has led to the fundraising launch.

The Fishguard & Goodwick: Funding for the Future campaign will launch on March 1 on Crowdfunder. It aims to raise £30,000 for projects which will benefit local children and teenagers, as well as visitors to the area.

The proceeds from the campaign will be shared among three projects;

The first is to help buy a replacement for the much-loved but recently-retired helter-skelter slide outside the Ocean Lab on the Parrog seafront.

The second is to provide funds for Theatr Gwaun's Show up Saturday programme of exciting creative workshops aimed at teenagers and young adults.

The third is to support the chamber of trade and tourism's efforts to improve tourist information on the Parrog and in the town and provide start-up funds for its north Pembrokeshire minibus guided tours.

Local hospitality provider Fishguard Bay Resorts has kicked off the funding campaign with a £500 pledge.

"We're really pleased to offer our continued support for these projects, MD Mark Whitehouse.

"Positive change and improvements are becoming ever more apparent and it excites us to be part of that in some small way. Onwards and upwards for Fishguard and Goodwick"

The cousins are keen to tap into the wider global community of people for whom Fishguard and Goodwick are a special place.

"From what we have seen on social media there is a good deal of hiraeth out there, and there are also great local people working hard to make things happen," said cousins Tim Spelling and Ann-Marie Moreno.

"Within the greater regeneration funding picture, we had to focus on tangible, achievable targets.

"We are delighted to see what is already happening – for example restoring the Square in Fishguard as a place to meet. There are many other deserving causes such as the Ein Hanes history centre or any number of local clubs and associations. If we hit target with this campaign, hopefully we may have some surplus funds available for other projects."

To support the campaign visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/funding-fishguards-future.