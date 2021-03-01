SMOKE-FREE legislation making it illegal to smoke in hospital grounds and playgrounds came into force on Monday, March 1.

The landmark law, the first in the UK, means that all hospital grounds, school grounds, public playgrounds and the outdoor areas of day-care and child minding settings in Wales will be required to be smoke-free.

Pembrokeshire was ahead of the curve on this, with councillors voting to ban smoking in playgrounds, playing fields, sports grounds and car parks across the county back in 2015.

However the new measures make this law, with anyone found breaching them facing a £100 fine.

Mental health and wellbeing minister, Eluned Morgan said it was a 'proud day for Wales' and would 'benefit the health of future generations'.

Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire's cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, added:

"We know the harm smoking can do to health, so I look forward to having the backing of those visiting our playgrounds and the staff, parents, guardians and visitors using our schools and care settings for children to ensure we all play our part in building a healthier future."

The law is being introduced to protect the public's health, both by aiming to discourage people from starting smoking in the first place and to support those trying to quit.

By introducing smoke-free legislation, it is hoped to protect more people from being exposed to harmful second-hand smoke and reduce the chances of children starting smoking.

The new laws will also cover spaces where children and young people spend their time – such as school grounds and public playgrounds, as well as the outdoor areas of children's day-care and child minding settings. It is hoped that banning smoking in these places will help to denormalise smoking.

Not everyone supports them, however, with Forest [Freedom Organisation for the Right to Enjoy Smoking Tobacco], saying that the new law is 'taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut' and branding it unnecessary and wrong.

However, Suzanne Cass, CEO of Ash (Action on Smoking and Health Wales, said the legislation was forward thinking.

“We are very proud that Wales is leading the way," she said. "For too long smoking has been perceived as a normal lifestyle choice with smokers being able to light up in places where our children play, socialise and learn.

“There is nothing normal about smoking, however. It is an extremely harmful addiction that all too often begins in childhood. We hope that this legislation will make great strides in changing perceptions about this addiction and prevent children from becoming the next generation of adult smokers.”

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Eluned Morgan, added:

"We are immensely proud to have brought into force this law making hospital grounds, school grounds, playgrounds and outdoor care settings for children smoke-free in Wales.

"The law will not only help smokers quit, but it will also discourage others from starting smoking in the first place. We've seen the impact of the indoor smoking ban and we hope this will be similarly successful.

"This legislation will benefit the health of future generations in Wales, as fewer children will be exposed to smoking and, we hope, fewer will take it up themselves.

"We need to do everything we can to combat the harmful effects of smoking. There are resources and support services available from Help Me Quit for those looking to give up smoking, and I hope our action will be the catalyst to a healthier, smoke-free Wales for years to come."