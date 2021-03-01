BREAKING the speed limit on the A48 resulted in a fine of £100 for a St Clears motorist - nearly a year after the offence.
Jason King, 37, of Bridge Street, drove on the road by Pensarn at 79mph, Llanelli Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, February 25.
His speed was recorded by laser on March 1 last year.
He admitted breaking the 70mph limit on the road and was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £32. His driving record was endorsed with three points.
He had previously entered a not guilty plea to failing to provide information about the driver of the vehicle to the Safety Camera Partnership, and this was withdrawn by the court.