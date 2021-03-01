TWO people and a dog were rescued by lifeboat yesterday afternoon, Sunday February 28, after being cut off by the tide.
HM Coastguard Dale and Little & Broad Haven lifeboat responded to the call to Musselwick Sands, near Marloes at 4.49pm.
The pair and the canine were recovered by the lifeboat and taken to Martin's Haven.
Coastguards said: "The individuals had lost most of their belongings when they were washed off rocks by the sea.
"We provided blankets and shelter until the arrival of family members."
