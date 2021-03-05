HAVERFORDWEST County AFC make a welcome return to action in the JD Cymru Premier this Saturday (6 March) when they begin their remaining phase one fixtures at home to Cardiff Met University.

The Bluebirds then travel to face Aberystwyth Town next Tuesday, 9 March, before hosting The New Saints on 13 March, travelling to face Connah's Quay Nomads on 20 March, Newtown away on 27 March, and finally Penybont at home on 2 April.

Wayne Jones’ side were seventh in the table when the season went into lockdown on 22 December, with Haverfordwest having played 16 games so far this season, with five wins and five draws.

The league is traditionally split into a Championship Conference and a Play-Off Conference after 22 matches, and the aim is to complete the Cymru Premier season under Elite Status, with a proposed playing calendar of 2 March to 31 May.

The FAW hopes to stage the Welsh Cup between 20 April and 5 June, with only the 44 teams from tiers one and two, and to also complete the Nathaniel MG Cup and Women’s Premier League Cup.

“Following the announcement by the National Sports Group that the JD Cymru Premier and Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League have had their ‘elite status’ reinstated in Alert Level 4, the FAW is pleased to announce the rescheduled fixture calendar,” said a Cymru Leagues statement.

“The first fixture upon the return will see Newtown AFC host Penybont on Tuesday, 2 March, live on Facebook via Sgorio’s platforms, whilst Bala Town travel to face The New Saints on Sgorio on 6 March, with a 5pm kick off.

“There will be a full host of fixtures on Saturday, 6 March, and the new calendar sees clubs play their final six matches of Phase One, which is now due to be completed on 4 April.”

This weekend’s fixtures are: March 6: Kick-off 14:30 unless stated otherwise: Caernarfon Town FC v Aberystwyth Town FC; Cefn Druids FC v Barry Town United AFC; Connah’s Quay Nomads FC v Newtown AFC; Haverfordwest County FC v Cardiff Met University FC; Flint Town United FC v Penybont FC; The New Saints FC v Bala Town FC (5pm).F

Meanwhile, the FAW’s National Leagues Board has confirmed that JD Cymru Premier clubs will be permitted to make five substitutions in matches, in accordance with the Laws of the Game, until the end of the 2020-21 top-flight season.

FIFA extended the use of the rule, which was first introduced following the COVID-19 outbreak, citing “player welfare” as part of the reason for the temporary amendment to Law 3 of the Laws of the Game.