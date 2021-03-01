Fly-tippers have created an eyesore on land at the rear of London Road, Pembroke Dock, where piles of rubbish lie alongside the alleyway leading from Tesco car park into the town.
Concerns about the fly tipping spot have been forwarded to Pembrokeshire County Council, but so far there has been no action.
The piles of mess consist of mattresses, tyres, rotting wood, glass windows and general household waste.
David Latham said he's worried about this massive amount of rubbish: "Surely it is not only an eyesore but will inevitably attract vermin".
Pembrokeshire County Council's website say they are committed to stamping out the illegal disposal of waste.
However their council spokesman said : "The fly-tipping is on private land so it would be the responsibility of land owner / occupier to remove."
Anyone who notices fly tipping in their area can report it to fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call the dedicated phone line: 01437 775253.