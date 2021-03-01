A PEMBROKE woman's car is one of the messiest in Britain, and that's official.
Citroen owner Kazzy Minton has been found in the top 10 of the UK's messiest cars in a competition run by Euro Car Parts.
The formerly proud owner of a Citroen DS3, credits the mess in her car to her husband, and has insisted that he will be doing all the cleaning.
Kazzy had to forward a picture of her messy car with a caption to be in the chance of winning a £200 cleaning bundle, courtesy of Euro Car Parts.
Although unable to win the award she did place third on the list, which had more than 200 entries.
The official competition winner is Louise Duffy, who lives in Manchester with her family. She attributes the chart topping mess found in her car to a hectic family lifestyle. Duffy says she's delighted with the win, adding that her boys will love to clean out the car with the new goodies.
The launch of this competition was said to give people better motivation to look after their vehicles, and Helen Robinson, corporate communications director at Euro Car Parts said she hopes the prize will help Louise Duffy "keep her car in sparkling condition from now on!"