Preseli MP Stephen Crabb has received the support of the Prime Minister to teach CPR in Welsh Schools. The decision however will not be implemented into the welsh curriculum, until it has the support of the Welsh Government.
So far the government has refused the idea of introducing CPR into schools. Mr Crabb who has served as a member of parliament since the 2005 elections says, "Basic CPR lifesaving skills could play an important role in helping unexpected cardiac deaths across Wales."
Boris Johnson also echoed Mr Crabbs statements saying "“I agree very much about the importance of learning CPR. That is why we introduced it into the curriculum for all state funded schools in England.”
Although there are now current plans to further this campaign, Stephen Crabb says he is pleased with the support of the Prime Minister and will continue to work with the Senedd to ensure these skills are taught to the children of Wales.