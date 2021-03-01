Former Plaid Cymru candidate Doctor Rhys Thomas has said these challenging times have lead him to put his political ambitions to one side in order to give his patients the full attention they need.
This means that he will not be standing for candidacy in the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency in the next election.
During the past year Dr Thomas has worked with Ammanford company CR Clarke & Co developing a new type of CPAP ventilator specifically to treat Covid-19 patients. Amazingly this device is now being used around Wales and within other countries.
Thomas has said that choosing to step down as a politician came with some difficulty, but also had some kind words to say about experienced county councillor Cefin Campbell who will be the new candidate for his constituency in May. In fact Dr Thomas said that Campbell was an intelligent and respectful man who will make a great member of the Senedd.
As a new candidate Campbell wants the public to know that he thinks this region of Wales has been neglected by the government. Stating that if elected he will use his “extensive experience on town and country matters to fight for this corner of west Wales”.