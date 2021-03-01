HAVERFORDWEST High VC School has teamed up with Blas y Tir to celebrate St. David's Day and brighten up pupils' lives during a long and hard winter lockdown.

The school has been working on projects to help support pupils during lockdown.

The Cook It project started several weeks ago with a selection of pupils receiving kits to cook a meal for their family at home.

In the first kit, pupils received the ingredients to create and make wrap pizzas with a variety of toppings and fruit kebabs.

Now in celebration of St. David's Day, Blas y Tir have kindly donated the ingredients for pupils to make a traditional Welsh cawl. Other projects in the pipeline include physical activity packs, table tennis at home sets and 'out and about' activity guides.

"As well as wanting to help pupils progress in their learning, we understand that pupils' health and well-being must take priority during such a challenging and uncertain time for us all and these projects help to address that need," said Bev Davies, deputy head teacher.

Staff at Haverfordwest High has been working hard to support the needs of pupils while home-schooling.

This includes support with internet access and online learning, providing digital devices for many pupils, alongside a focus on health and well-being during the stress and strains of lockdown and home-schooling.

The pastoral support team has been making regular calls to a large number of pupils to check on their wellbeing and ask if there is any further support they need.