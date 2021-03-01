A HAVERFORDWEST company has delivered 8,000 free daffodils to lift St David's Day spirits today.

Totally Welsh milk company, which has a bottling plant is in the county town, gave out daffodils to every doorstep customer to celebrate St David's Day.

Totally Welsh milkmen have maintained their daily deliveries of milk, morning goods, and other essential items, directly to customers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, when tighter restrictions were introduced, the customer base of Totally Welsh has grown by over 30%, as a result of customers needing essentials delivered to their door.

Customers can simply call up, or order online, and their goods will arrive on their doorstep the following morning.

Currently, Totally Welsh are delivering over 50,000 bottles of milk to doorstep customers, in west Wales. The company decided to give out daffodils to each and every customer, as a gesture to celebrate St. David's Day.

"During the peaks of the pandemic, we have considered ourselves an essential service- especially to our customers who are unable to leave their houses, or who are shielding," said Mark Hunter, managing director.

"The lockdown has been hard on everyone, and so we hoped that the daffodils would brighten our customer's day during these tough and unprecedented times.

"We are glad that they have been well received and would like to say a massive thank you for all of the messages of thanks on social media."