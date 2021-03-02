Spring is here, and there are five places hiring in Pembrokeshire to set you up for the summer.

1. THE BOAT HOUSE

The Boat House is hiring all new staff, including a general manager, chef and front of house catering. Successful candidates could be working close to the seafront of Saundersfoot beach.

Loading A post shared by The Boathouse Saundersfoot (@theboathousesaundersfoot) View on Instagram

2. ASCONA'S GREEN GARAGE

The new Green Garage in Pembroke is hiring for forecourt services. Roles include managers, supervisors and team members.

Visit their website to find out more - https://www.asconagroup.co.uk/job-vacancies

3. ALDI

Pembroke Dock's Aldi store is recruiting apprentices. If you are aiming to create a career in retail, a year of training with Aldi will gain you a Level 2 Retailer qualification.

Deputy store manager and former store apprentice Caitlyn Dalziel had this to say when asked what they were looking for: “Candidates must be hard-working and ready to roll up their sleeves for any task. They should also be willing to put the work in and go above and beyond to support colleagues and customers alike."

4. THE MOBILITY SHOP

On Monday, March 1, The Mobility Shop opened its doors to Pembroke Dock town. Based opposite the post office in Gordon Street, they provide rise and recline chairs and beds. For now they aren't looking for recruits, but said in a few months time when work picks up they may be looking for more employees.

5. DINOSAUR PARK

Based just up the road from Tenby, Dinosaur Park are hoping to open as soon as is safe and possible. They are still hiring for the new season, and are looking for a chef and ride assisstants. If you would like to work in a fun interactive play park for the summer then email your CV here - greatwedlock@btinternet.com