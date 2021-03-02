A MEMORIAL service has been held in honour of the Dyfed-Powys police officer who was killed as she was cycling on the A40 last week.

Sergeant Lynwen Thomas, who lived in St Clears, sadly died at the scene of the crash on Thursday evening.

The 37-year-old officer was a keen cyclist and triathlete, and was Dyfed Powys Police’s heritage crime officer, working out of police headquarters in Llangunnor, Carmarthen.

She had previously served as an officer in Pembrokeshire.

At the memorial service on Monday morning, the force’s temporary Chief Constable, Claire Parmenter, said:

“As a police family we mourn Lynwen’s untimely passing. "With thanksgiving,we recall the joy that Lynwen shared with us, that joy we will forever cherish; the memories of her will never die.”

The mayor of St Clears, Cllr Ian Richards, was a former colleague of Sergeant Thomas.

He said in a tribute: “On behalf of St. Clears Town Council and the local community, I wish to express my sympathy and sadness at the sudden loss of Lynwen.

"Lynwen was a friend and ex-colleague of mine, but also a friend to so many people from the town, and this tragic incident has spread much sadness throughout the local community.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time, as we all come to terms with our loss.

“Her smile, kindness and love of life will always remain with us.”

Sergeant Thomas, was cycling on the A40 near Bancyfelin on Thursday evening, February 25, when she was involved in a collision with a van.

The van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and then subsequently released on bail.

www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19122801.a40-road-tragedy-cyclist-named-sergeant-lynwen-thomas-dyfed-powys-police/

A statement from the force said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family.

“Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving police officer, who passed away following a collision yesterday evening.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who have all been offered specialist support.

"We ask that family members are given the privacy they need at this difficult time.”

Many officers have changed their Facebook profile pictures to a thin blue line in memory of Sergeant Thomas, described by a friend as ‘such a lovely person’ and by retiring Chief Constable Mark Collins as ‘an incredibly talented young officer’.