A WELSH dragon created with plastic from the ocean has returned to his roots to flag up an eco-message.

The magnificent beast was a piece of community artwork led by Julie Davies and used plastic bits and pieces picked up on Saundersfoot and Wiseman's Bridge beaches.

Julie took him out in the St David's Day sunshine yesterday, Monday March 1. and he provided a great conversation piece to talk about beach litter.

The dragon's Welsh credentials are even more sound because his finishing touches were applied by two of the nation's rugby stars.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones and hooker Ken Owens were guests of Saundersfoot's Cawl by the Sea festival last year, where the dragon, in the form of the Welsh flag, was being made as a hands-on community project

Julie explained: "The raised front paw was stuck on by Ken and the bottle lid - which could have taken 450 years to degrade in the sea - was stuck on by Alun Wyn Jones as the heart of the dragon."

The dragon has been in lockdown every since, but Julie decided to give him a birthday airing on the beach in Saundersfoot.

There she was able to engage - at a distance - with passers-by.

She said: "They were intrigued by what bits and bobs he is made up of and how on earth it all came off our beaches.

"He might be a fierce dragon but he's subtle about getting the message across about plastic pollution and beach plastic!"

Hiya, some photos attached of the community-made dragon I organised at Saundersfoot's Cawl Festival last year but who's been lockdowned since. He's made from plastic I collected on local #2minutebeachclean s and whenever I get the chance to pick up ocean plastic. Took him for a walk on the beach today to get some sun on his wings + he might be a fierce dragon but he's subtle about getting the message across about plastic pollution and beach plastic, engaging with passers by who were intrigued by what bits and bobs he is made up of and how on earth it all came off our beaches. The raised front paw was stuck on by Ken Owens, Wales Hooker and the bottle lid which could have taken 50 yrs to degrade in the sea was stuck on by Alun Wyn Jones as the heart of the dragon.