There have been 17 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Tuesday, March 2).

Today’s Public Health Wales figures show nine new cases in Carmarthenshire, eight in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 170 new cases have been confirmed and one new suspected Covid-19 death have also been reported by Public Health Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 203,988, with 5,344 deaths.

No deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since yesterday, with the total standing at 457 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,484 – 10,460 in Carmarthenshire, 3,301 in Pembrokeshire and 1,723 in Ceredigion.

There have been 5,119 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 933,485 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 111,716 the second.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 117,283 vaccinations up to February 24 – 52,804 in Carmarthenshire, 38,828 in Pembrokeshire and 36,448 in Ceredigion.

Second doses have also been given to 4,451 people – 2,378 in Carmarthenshire, 873 in Pembrokeshire and 542 in Ceredigion.

A further 3,385 have been given to council or health board staff working in the area but living elsewhere.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“As of Saturday, 27 February 2021, the weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections in all local authority areas throughout Wales has fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 population, although there are a small number of areas which have an incidence rate of above 80. This is encouraging, but we must continue following the rules and guidelines to maintain this trend.

“The public should be aware that the level 4 restrictions remain in place in order to keep infection rates falling and that you should stay at home, meet only the people you live with, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay 2 metres from anyone you do not live with.

“It was one year ago on Sunday, 28 February 2020 that the first case of Coronavirus was announced in Wales. I am pleased to report that one year later, as of Saturday 27 February 2021, Wales has now delivered more than 1 million first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We remind everyone that four people from two different households are now able to meet outdoors for socially distanced local exercise. However, please remember this is solely for the purpose of exercise and that individuals should remain at a social distance, and that this guidance doesn’t apply to private gardens.

“Welsh Government has announced that families with a baby of under a year old are able to form a bubble with one other household, in order to receive support during the crucial first year of a baby’s life.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.”

“Welsh Government has announced that the revised vaccine strategy will mean that every eligible adult in Wales will be offered a first dose by the end of July. In addition, adults with severe or profound learning disabilities, and those with any mental illness that causes severe functional impairment, will be invited for vaccination as part of the JCVI priority group six, and Welsh Government has published guidance on identifying eligible individuals in these groups and how to support them to take up their vaccine offers.

“Welsh Government also announced an expansion of workplace and community testing, with workplaces with more than 50 employees now eligible for support to regularly test their workforce, helping to reduce the spread of the virus and allowing them to operate safely.

“As primary school children aged three to seven years in foundation phase returned to face-to-face learning this week, we thank parents for their perseverence during the winter.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“From March 1, the law will be changed to allow licensed wedding venues, such as visitor attractions and hotels, to re-open but only to perform wedding and civil partnership ceremonies.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“More than 925,000 people have now received a first does of the safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine. We encourage everyone, whatever their background, socio-demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it. We also stress the importance of seeking information from a trusted source such as Public Health Wales, the Welsh Government, local health board or GP.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”