Self professed mental health advocate Tara Jenkins celebrated St David's Day by transforming herself into Nessa and Bryn from the hit series, Gavin and Stacey.

Tara lives in Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, and went viral last month with a tribute she made for the war veteran, Sir Tom Moore who died on February 2.

Over 10,000 people viewed Tara morphing her face into Sir Tom using make-up on TikTok.

The wedding entertainment business owner dresses up as anything from the Grinch to the Corpse Bride, in order to help people stay positive during lockdown.

Speaking about the response to her Sir Tom Moore tribute she said: "I am so overwhelmed and so shocked how so many local people have supported and shared my work."

Tara's remarkable Captain Tom transformation

However, Tara said if it wasn't for her friend Natalie who pushed her to go live, she wouldn't be where she is now entertaining thousands.

She added: "I just wanted a way to say thank you to everyone who supported me really - my family, Dave my husband, Logan my eight-year-old boy, and my Mam."

She chose to dress up as Nessa and Bryn at the request of her fans for St David's Day.

They also had the option of Tom Jones or Shirley Bassey, but Tara said she wasn't surprised when Gavin and Stacey's comedic duo came at the top of the list.

She filmed herself lip-syncing to the couple's famous duet scene, where they sang 'Islands in the Stream'.