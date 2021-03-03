TWO Haverfordwest County AFC players have made it into the JD Cymru Premier's ‘Under-23s Team of the Season So Far’ - based on the statistics provided by the league's Data Partners, InStat.

In recognising those young players who have stood out, statistically at least, the Cymru Premier has identified its top Under 23s players in each position - and two Bluebirds’ players made the team.

Jack Wilson leads his ‘left winger’ position in terms of accuracy of delivery into the penalty box, and the talented 19 year-old has also racked up an impressive 12 goal contributions this season.

The statistics also showed that, with seven-goal contributions, 20 year-old Ben Fawcett is one of the top forwards in the league when it comes to making interceptions in the opposition's half.

Manager Wayne Jones said: “Jack came through our academy system and broke into the first team before I arrived here, but the club was very complimentary about him and Ben in my early days here.

“Jack was very raw then, and had to work on his technical ability, but he has really put the hard work in and he’s shown that he is very ready to listen over the last two years.

“He has grown as a personality, he’s matured quickly and he appreciates the importance of that more now, he’s been a pleasure to coach, his performances this year have been fantastic.

“Things have clicked, with his pace and endurance giving us a lot of options, our style of play suits him as well, and he’s done really well.”

Jones added: “Last year Wolverhampton Wanderers were actually scouting Ben Fawcett when we were in the Cymru South, but unfortunately nothing ever quite came of it for him.

“Technically, he is a very good player and he has a fantastic work-rate - with the way we defend and press at times, there’s nobody better at that role than he is, really, as a forward player.

“This year we’ve changed our formation and our shape, so the impact he’s had in terms of goal-scoring and so on maybe isn’t what he’d have liked to have had given what he did last year, but his impact has been very good, and if he keeps doing what he’s doing he has a bright future.”

The full team is: Goalkeeper Oliver Byre, Connah’s Quay; Right Back: Keane Boateng, The New Saints; Centre Back Ryan Harrington, The New Saints; Centre Back Dan Jefferies, Penybont; Left Back Telor Williams, Caernarfon; Centre Midfield. Sam Bowen, Barry Town United, Centre Midfield, Ben Clarke, The New Saints; Attacking Midfield, Leo Clarke, The New Saints; Right Winger, Ben Fawcett, Haverfordwest; Left Winger Jack Wilson, Haverfordwest; Striker Ollie Hulbert, Cardiff Met.