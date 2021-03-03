The Narberth Nobbler's 4 x 4 x 48 challenge will be expecting new members this year. Donna Reed and her husband from Pembroke Dock will be competing in the challenge to raise money for the special care baby unit in Glangwili hospital.
From March 5-7 the unique challenge will test the couple's stamina as they run four miles every four hours for 48 hours. But this is not the only challenge Donna Reed has set for herself in order to raise money. She also plans to take part in the Broad Haven Triathlon, Cardiff Half Marathon and Snowdon Marathon Eryri.
Donna works in the Communications Team Hywel Dda University Health Board, and has been fundraising for Glangwili Hospital's SCBU for over a year now. Donna's niece, Layla was born prematurely in 2012 and weighed just 3lbs. The special care baby unit looked after Layla in her first few weeks of life andm Donna said: "Layla is now a beautiful, bubbly and full of beans eight-year-old."
Although unable to take part in all but one of her physical fundraisers last year, Donna has already exceeded her fundraising target for this particular challenge. Aiming to achieve £350 Donna has now reached £491, and still has a few more days until the Narberth Nobbler begins. Her sister, Rebecca said: "We are so grateful for the care and support that staff gave to Layla and to our family, and to my sister and Edd for raising money for the unit."