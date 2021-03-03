THE organisers of a feel-good festival in south Pembrokeshire are feeling unhappy at having to cancel their planned event again this year.

The Big Retreat Wales was due to be held at Lawrenny at the end of May, but it has now been put back to June 3-6, 2022, with tickets on sale soon.

Event organiser Amber Lort-Phillips said: “After much deliberation and following government advice, as well as taking into consideration the safety of our guests and staff, we have concluded it will not be possible to hold the Big Retreat in 2021.

“This time last year, we didn’t think we would be writing those words again. It is heart-breaking. “It has been a tough decision to take, but it is most definitely the right one.

“Good news is starting to emerge as we get further into 2021 with the extraordinary success of the vaccination rollout and the virus showing signs of starting to come under control.

“However, for the Big Retreat to go ahead, we need to provide a safe space where the yoga can flow, dance doesn’t miss a beat, friends can huddle, and laughter can be heard all across the festival site. It’s what we are all about."

She added: "We are longing to share stories with you around a campfire, clink glasses near the main stage and embrace our Big Retreaters with warm hugs. But for now, we have to hold off a little longer. Please take heart, though - the end is in sight.

"I can promise you that 2022 is going to blow the socks off all of your expectations. We have plans, ohh … do we have exciting, adventurous, musical, magical plans for next year. "They are already well underway with some exciting headline bands and more to be announced in the next month.

"We have an incredible team designing the biggest comeback festival to date.

"A team with an abundance of enthusiasm who all want to see you and who are working around the clock to make sure that next year’s festival is well worth the wait.

"We will use this time to create, design and focus our energies on making it the best feel-good festival in the world."