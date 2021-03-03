CROWDS of socially-distanced mourners lined the route as the funeral cortege of well-known paramedic Alan Haigh wended its way towards Parc Gwyn Crematorium in Narberth on Tuesday of last week.

They were showing their respect and appreciation for a hugely-popular emergency medical technician who had served the Welsh Ambulance Service for 22 years.

On February 9 the 59-year-old dad-of-two became the third member of the service to die from coronavirus – nine months short of his planned retirement.

“We were escorted from the funeral home by an ambulance and rapid response vehicle down to Cwmduad,” funeral director Maldwyn Lewis said.

“There was quite a crowd there and also at Glangwili Hospital where many of Alan’s colleagues had gathered.

“When we turned off the bypass into Whitland the crowds were unbelievable.

“All those people who came out on their doorsteps recognised the ultimate sacrifice Alan had paid for simply doing his job.”

Mr Haigh, who lived in Cwmduad, joined the ambulance service in 1998 and worked for the non-emergency patient transport service in New Quay and Lampeter.

In 2008, he became an urgent care assistant, and later qualified as an emergency medical technician, based in Carmarthen, Whitland and eventually New Quay.

Originally from Farnborough, Hampshire, is survived by his wife Sian, sons Ryan, 26, and Colin, 30, and 17-week-old granddaughter Lucy.

Paying tribute to Mr Haigh on learning of his death, Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Over the years, Alan helped hundreds if not thousands of people, many of whom would not be alive today if it were not for his skill and commitment as a clinician.

“Colleagues describe Alan as a ‘full of life’ character who loved to chat.

“He was a Manchester United fan and a car enthusiast, as well as a pillar of his community who organised quiz events at his local village hall.”