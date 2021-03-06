TENBY Golf Club has had the honour of being named as one of the Top 100 Best Links Golf Courses in Great Britain and Ireland in the revered Golf World listings.

Every golf course was ranked according to Design, Setting, Memorability, Playability, Consistency and Presentation, and Tenby beat many big name courses to make it into the list.

Founded in 1888, Tenby lays claim to being the oldest Golf Club in Wales, where traditional golfing skills are to the fore, and enthusiasts of classic links golf usually relish the challenge.

“We have a real soft spot for Tenby Golf Club, a terrific natural links in beautiful Pembrokeshire,” wrote the article, which named Royal County Down, Northern Ireland, as its top Links course.

“Perhaps it is because we have only ever played it on a lovely sunny day when the ball skipped along rock-hard, light brown fairways that were running 9.5 on the stimpmeter.

“But we reckon it is just as impressive on a wet and windy day, when it is more of a battle and slightly less of a joy.

“It could be described as holiday links golf, but that only reflects the friendly nature of the welcome and the lack of pretension about the club and the course.

“It should certainly not be confused with a pitch and putt, even if it is a links that gives you a lot visually - more so than arguably any course in Wales.

“This solid links has some wonderful holes, such as the 3rd, which is played to a plateau green and the next which is played to a punchbowl green.

“One of Wales’ top five and in our GB&I Links, at the expense of many ‘bigger’ names.”

Golf courses in Wales have remained shut to the public, since closing on Christmas Day due to coronavirus restrictions, with the Welsh Government set to review the situation again on 12 March.

A Tenby Golf Club spokesperson said: “Really nice to see us in the Top 100 links course in UK and Ireland, the course has been maintained through lockdown, and the greens are looking good.

“All we need now are some golfers!”.