CALLS are being made for a 'compelling narrative' from the Welsh Government to give reassurance that the latest school return proposals are wise.

It was announced today, Wednesday March 3, that more learners in years 7, 8 and 9 could be welcomed back to school before Easter.

But the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Cymru said it is 'surprised' at this suggestion.

The organisation's director, Laura Doel, said: “We want nothing more than a safe and sustainable wider return to school and we all share the ambition of bringing in learners as soon as we can.

"We understand the desire to allow learners to meet up with their teachers and in some schools this is already happening. “But we are surprised by the proposed acceleration before the hard data exists to support it.

"We have not had a full return of foundation phase across Wales yet and what we don’t want is to see is schools having to close again because we have brought in too many learners too quickly.

"The public will not forgive a third lock down.

“The profession stands ready to play its part but the government needs to provide a compelling narrative to reassure parents, carers and communities that their decisions are truly guided by the emerging science.”

Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams said:

"The aim will be to give learners the opportunity to check in with teachers, with a focus on support for wellbeing, and readiness for a full return to school after the Easter holidays.

"The planned return of younger secondary school pupils would be in addition to all primary pupils, who are expected to return from March 15, along with learners in years 10 and 12, those in exam years and students doing similar qualifications in colleges."

Younger primary pupils have been able to return to their classrooms since Monday February 22.

The plans will be subject to the regular three-week review of coronavirus regulations by the Welsh Government on Friday March 12.