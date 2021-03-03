THE NEWS that Goodwick Post Office is to keep its ATM has been welcomed by Pembrokeshire politicians Paul Davies and Stephen Crabb.

Goodwick was set to lose its ATM this spring, with the post office saying that the usage was under half that was needed to make it sustainable.

An appeal from post master, John Moverley, failed and locals and politicians all took the matter up with Post Office Limited (POL).

In a shock U-turn at the end of last month POL announced that not only could Goodwick keep its ATM, it was going to be upgraded.

"This is really welcome news," said Paul Davies MS. "I'm pleased that the Post Office has listened to the representations made by the local community and decided to retain the ATM at Goodwick post office.

"The facility is so important for local people and businesses and it's great that that's been recognised and the Post Office has committed to keeping it."

Stephen Crabb MP, who also campaigned for the ATM to stay, added:

"It's great news that the Post Office has overturned its own decision and will be keeping an ATM machine in Goodwick.

"Access to cash continues to be incredibly important for a number of people and businesses and I'm pleased to have played my part in working with John from the Post Office in Goodwick, Paul Davies MS and the wider community to highlight the ATM's importance to the area. It shows what can be achieved when we work together."