EE’s decision to upgrade local phone masts at Crymych, Eglwyswrw and Wolfscastle have been heralded as a positive step in tacking the county’s ‘not spots’.
As part of the Shared Rural Network, a joint programme between the UK Government at the four mobile network operators to extend 4G mobile phone coverage in rural areas, EE has announced upgrades to sites which will significantly reduce ‘partial not-spots’.
Upgraded masts will be available to all the main networks - EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – which will see coverage improve for nearly all mobile users in the Crymych, Eglwyswrw and Wolfscastle areas.
“Mobile phone signal is no longer a luxury, as the pandemic has taught us how important good connectivity is,” said Stephen Crabb, MP.
“I’m pleased that a number of Pembrokeshire’s partial ‘not-spots’ will be filled by these upgrades, which will mean all mobile phone users, regardless of network, will see improvements.
“There is still more to be done and I will continue to work with all network providers, but this is a positive first step that will bring real improvement.”
Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group which owns EE, said: “Reliable connectivity is important wherever you live, work or travel, and we’re committed to improving and adding coverage to even the most remote areas.
"The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build."