THE Welsh Rugby Union is helping to keep the RNLI afloat by donating six signed shirts for auction.
There's a minimum bid of £180 on each of the shirts, and the total bidding has already reached nearly £4,000 - with the rest of the month to go.
The shirts are signed by the entire squad who took part in the autumn internationals.
These include captain Alun Wyn Jones, the most capped international player of all time, breakout wonderkid Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau, the stalwart 8.
The auction can be found on www.jumblebee.co.uk/rnliwru
Tenby RNLI press officer and crew member Ben James said on behalf of the charity: "We're very grateful to the WRU for donating the shirts.
"The proceeds of the auction will help keep the RNLI running by boosting income at a time when stations are closed to the public due to Covid."