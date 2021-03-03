Welsh schools will be introducing lifesaving skills into their curriculum, just a week after Boris Johnson showed his support for the campaign.
England has already added CPR into it's secondary school curriculum last year, whilst Scotland have committed to teaching their secondary schools lifesaving skills.
After ten years of campaigning and numerous rejections from the Welsh Government, South West Wales conservative member, Suzy Davies said: "I was beginning to wonder if it would ever happen."
Suzy Davies
Suzy secured the commitment from the welsh Education Minister when debating amendments to the Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Bill. She said "In this country, our chances of surviving a cardiac arrest outside hospital are as poor as 10%. In countries around the world where teaching CPR and defibrillator use is compulsory, those odds improve dramatically."
Support was shown for the success of the campaign on twitter. Preseli MP Stephen Crabb said "This is a really welcome U-turn by the Welsh Government .... My Conservative colleagues in the Senedd have campaigned on this for a number of years none more so than Suzy Davies. A really good result for all."
Under the new curriculum it will be a requirement for students to participate in life saving skill lessons (not just CPR), provided by teachers following statutory guidance from Ministers.