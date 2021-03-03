HOT on the heels of St David's Day, there's another great dress-up opportunity for Pembrokeshire youngsters tomorrow, Thursday March 4.
Yes, it's the annual celebration of much-loved literature, World Book Day.
The Western Telegraph would love to be able to share some photos of children (and grown-ups...) in creative costumes.
So whether it's a win for Izzy Gizmo or Dirty Bertie; Winnie the Pooh or Winnie the Witch; Harry Potter or Hairy Maclary - please get snapping and send your shots to the Western Telegraph.
You can email us on wt.news@westerntelegraph.co.uk or drop your pic in the comments on Facebook.
Don't forget to give us all the details we need - name, location, age and character.
We look forward to seeing your photos!
