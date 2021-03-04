COURT proceedings have been disrupted by a 48-year-old Pembrokeshire man facing assault and criminal damage charges.
Regan Boswell, formerly of Pembroke Dock, was before Llanelli magistrates to admit the offences when he started shouting, became abusive and refused to return to the dock.
Boswell, now of no fixed address, was in court on Monday, March 1.
He was sent to prison for four months for assaulting a woman by beating in Pembroke Dock the previous Friday, February 26.
The offence - committed while Boswell was the subject of a community sentence - was 'an unprovoked attack of a serious nature' on 'a vulnerable person in her home which should have been a place of safety for her', the court ruled.
He also admitted an offence on the same date of damaging property belonging to the assaulted woman, including a microwave, television, bathroom window, plant pots and a chair.
Boswell was sent to prison for two months concurrently on the criminal damage charge, with his sentence extended by a month for the offence of wilfully disrupting court proceedings.
He was given a 12 month restraining order forbidding him from communicating with the woman, or going within 100 metres of her home, and must also pay £500 compensation.