Pembrokeshire has recorded 26 per cent decrease in fly-tipping incidents according to data released this week by Welsh Government and Fly-tipping Action Wales.

Pembrokeshire recorded the fourth largest annual decrease in fly-tipping incidents between 1 April 2019 and March 31 2020 compared to the previous twelve months.

Recorded fly tipping dropped from 1,159 to 852.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Ceredigion recorded the lowest number of fly-tipping incidents in Wales for the second year running at only 159.

However, Pembrokeshire did not make it into the top four in terms of issuing fixed penalty notices to tackle fly-tipping in Wales.

The county issued a total of 43 enforcement actions which included four fixed penalty notices, three warning letters, 36 investigations.

Household waste was the greatest offender for fly tipping in Pembrokeshire with 116 incidences of black household waste bags and 503 other incidences of household fly tipping.

Behind this was waste from demolition, construction or excavation, with 57 incidences recorded.

Three animal carcasses were fly tipped in the county and there were 11 incidences of potentially fatal asbestos being dumped.

Fly tipping for the most part was on council land, with 407 cases recorded, a further 256 were reported on highways, 79 on private residential land, 45 on bridleways and 39 in back alleyways.

The report only covers the first three months of 2020 so the full effect of the coronavirus pandemic on levels of fly-tipping in Wales is still uncertain.

In the light of the report, Fly-tipping Action Wales called on Welsh homeowners to ensure that they are disposing of their excess household rubbish responsibly — particularly amid the ongoing presence of Covid-19.

"To see that fly-tipping incidents in Wales have fallen for the third year in succession is testament to the hard work and commitment of our local authorities that are tackling environmental crime on the ground," said Neil Harrison, Fly-tipping Action Wales programme manager.

"Unfortunately, over 70% of fly-tipping incidents contain household waste, which is why I'd like to remind householders to protect themselves by always checking with Natural Resources Wales that the person they use to remove any excess rubbish from their homes is a registered waste carrier. Otherwise, they risk a fine of up to £300 if their waste is found fly-tipped. Householders can also be fined up to £5,000 and end up with a criminal record if taken to court".

This can be done by visiting naturalresources.wales/checkwaste or calling 03000 653000.

Anyone who notices fly tipping in their area can report it to fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call the dedicated phone line: 01437 775253.