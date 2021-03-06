Prizes are on offer to the winners of a bonnet competition set up by the Hywel Dda charity. The organisation hopes this competition will help keep boredom at bay for those suffering the lockdown blues at Easter.
This creative activity will consist of painting and decorating templates, which can be downloaded and printed from the charity's Facebook page.
However you can enter the competition with something other than a paper template.
Hywel Dda encourages the repurposing of caps, boaters or trilbies for truly unique entries.
Go to justgiving.com/campaign/HywelDdaEasterBonnet to make your £2 donation, and then email a picture of your creation to fundraising.hyweldda@wales.nhs.uk to be in with a chance of winning a £10 voucher.
The competition is open until March 24, and individual prizes will be given to categories within the age groups 0-5 years, 5-12 years, and 13 years and above.