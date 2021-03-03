THE historic gun platform that helped defend Pembroke town against Oliver Cromwell in the siege of Pembroke in1648 has had its front wall restored.

Scaffolding has moved to the east side of the wall where restoration work continues. Pembroke Wall Trust is asking the public to donate a stone, along with a £5 donation, to their 'Pledge a Stone in the Gun Platform' campaign.

The trust hope their campaign will match the £4,215 grant they were given by the Welsh restoration service Cadw.

Once this money is raised, they will be able to conserve the western wall of the gun platform.

Until the fundraising matches the grant they were given by Cadw no money will be taken from the donors..

Recently, trustee members Martin Bell and gun platform manager Howard Rudge met up with councillor Josh Beynon to review the completed front wall.

The project has also had the support of Cllr Carey who said: "Dealing with a variety of different partners and volunteers - as well as enabling training for those learning a trade - is a fantastic way to embed in the community and make this colossal project something that all of Pembroke can be proud of."

So far the trust has had 201 stones donated, and has raised £1,005.

To see your stone on the east or west side of the gun platform wall and to make a donation, send an email to pembroketwt@gmail.com with your contact details.