CLEARING the clutter on today's World Book Day could help your local NHS charity.
Hywel Dda Health Charities is encouraging everyone to have a sort through their pre-loved books, CDs, games and DVDs.
Then just sell them on via the ziffit.com, arrange and donate the proceeds to the NHS.
Hywel Dda Health Charities' fundraising manager, Tara Nickerson said: “This is a really easy way everyone can help support us deliver services and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure, to support patients and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.”
To find out how to sell your items through Ziffit and make a donation, go to bit.ly/3pT49po
To find out more about the work of Hywel Dda Health Charities go to hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk or to make a donation via JustGiving, go to justgiving.com/hywelddahealthcharities