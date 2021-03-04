A brother and sister from Pembroke Dock plan to walk 20 miles for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

Harley, aged seven, and five-year-old Maisie want to raise £100 for the charity as part of their #My20 challenge.

This challenge has been set by the Wales Air Ambulance as a celebration of their 20th anniversary. They are asking volunteers to fundraise by doing 20 of something - this can be anything from 20 jumps on a trampoline, to 20 laps of a football pitch.

Harley has fundraised before, achieving a grand total of £300 in last year's Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim.

Their mother, Jessica said: "Harley and Maisie understand completely why the Wales Air Ambulance is necessary for everybody and they also know people who have needed the service.

"This is why they’ve decided to raise money for it, knowing its services have helped poorly people!"

"I'm so proud of them. At quite a young age they know so much about the service and also want to help."

Katie Macro, the charity’s South West Wales community fundraiser, said: "It’s always wonderful to hear stories of children fundraising at such a young age.

"We thank everyone who has donated to their fundraiser and a huge thank you goes to the two fundraising stars, Harley and Maisie. Good luck."

The kids have until Wednesday March 31 to complete this task.

To donate, head to the JustGiving website - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HarleyandMaisieWalk