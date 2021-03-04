TWO more public access defibrillators have been placed in the community by Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders.
Despite the Covid pandemic, the group are still busy responding to emergency calls on behalf of the Welsh Ambulance.
One of the defibrillators is at the Wanderer's Rest Inn, Llanteglos Estate, Llanteg and the other is on the outside of Rose Villa in Stepaside.
Both units were donated by Stepaside and Amroth Community Council and Llanteglos Estate and are available 24/7.
Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders spokesman Ben James said: "Please remember that if you need a defibrillator, the first thing you should do is ring 999 and ask for the Ambulance Service.
"They will then arrange assistance and direct you to your nearest defibrillator if required."