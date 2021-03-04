NATIONAL and local bodies who have 'waxed lyrical' about the benefits of a sustainable seaweed and oyster farm off the St David's Peninsula must now put their money where their mouth is and provide actual tangible support, the founders have said.

As reported in last week's Western Telegraph, Câr-Y-Môr community Benefit Society (CBS) is able to continue its trail blazing project thanks to community investors providing £84,000 of financial backing.

At the end of last year the project, which has two trial restoration ocean farms, the first of their kind in Wales, in Ramsey Sound looked in jeopardy as Covid and Brexit had made it difficult to apply for the £150,000 needed to continue beyond March 1.

A pioneer share offer was launched and the response has safeguarded the future of the project which in the long term hopes to set up a seafood market in St Davids, establish a three-hectare restorative ocean farm locally, and develop around the Welsh Coast in the next five years.

Now one of the CBS' founders, Owen Haines, says that bodies who have enthusiastically supported it in principle must show practical support.

"It's essential that Welsh Government, Pembrokeshire Flag, WWF, PNPCA, National Trust, The National Lottery Green Recovery Fund and more, who have all waxed lyrical over the last three years on how they wish this Community Business to succeed, can now provide actual tangible support," said Owen.

"However we are not holding our breath for these wonderful organisations to untie their purse strings."

He added that the response to the pioneer share offer from private investors was 'amazing and humbling'.

"To date we have 54 investors who have contributed £84,000 bringing the membership up to 101 people," said Owen.

"The diversity of people who have invested it is amazing from people in their 80s to those in their 20s, people from near and far.

"They have many different skills, experiences and reasons to invest, united by their wish to be part of a community-owned and operated business which aims to create jobs and improve our coastal environment and people's wellbeing.

"The Câr-Y-Môr team of volunteers must now ensure this wonderful investment is used as wisely possible to create the planned benefits."

He added that members Jonno and Sandy were now training young people to operate and develop Solva Seafoods as part of the community benefit society- which had created the society's first two jobs.

Plans are also afoot to crowd fund for a work barge and seaweed dryer rather than wait for the 'tangible support' from public bodies.

"We've learnt that if you need help its best to go straight to the people," said Owen. "But hopefully this remarkable community action of making a truly social and environmental investment in local jobs and trial seaweed and shellfish farms will convince funding organisations it is not another unachievable dream. "