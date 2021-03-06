It's ovarian cancer awareness month, and Preseli MP Paul Davies has become a Target Ovarian Hero to show his support.
Each year 7,400 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK. If diagnosed at the earliest stage, it’s believed that nine out of ten women survive ovarian cancer, but two thirds of people are diagnosed late, when it's harder to treat. The four key symptoms to look out for are;
1. PERSISTENT BLOATING
2. FEELING FULL QUICKLY AND/OR LOSS OF APPETITE
3. PELVIC OR ABDOMINAL PAIN
4. UNUSUAL URINARY ACTIVITY
Paul Davies said "I’m delighted to be a Target Ovarian Hero and help raise awareness of symptoms of ovarian cancer"
"It’s important that we raise awareness of the symptoms so please talk to your friends and family about ovarian cancer"
For more information visit the leading ovarian cancer charity at https://targetovariancancer.org.uk/