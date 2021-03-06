SOUTH Pembrokeshire's accommodation offer includes waterside havens, listed buildings and beachside properties.

However, if it wasn't for Valero's shutdown, many of these businesses say they could have been closed.

A valero representative said: "we doubled our workforce at least. Normally 1200 and over 2500 at the moment."

1. Monkton Old Hall, Pembroke

The first property we have on our list is Monkton Old Hall in Pembroke. Hidden close to Pembroke Castle, the property can be found just off the pilgrims route to St Davids. It was built in the 15th century and is a Grade I listed building.

The holiday rental can sleep up to seven people, and a four-night stay in July would cost £1,731. Currently this accommodation only has a week free in March, and is in high demand for the rest of the year. Both August and September months are fully booked already.

It's a safe assumption that the March bookings have come from essential workers in Pembrokeshire, but have other businesses had the same luck with bookings for the summer?

2. Lamphey Hall Hotel

Rob Jones, who runs the The Lamphey Hall Hotel, said he would be closed if it wasn't for the key workers working in the Valero shutdown. However he has not been fully booked for the summer like Monkton Hall, but the hotel does have more rooms to fill.

Mr Jones expects more bookings for the former rectory house once Mark Drakeford announces a way out of this lockdown.

Referring to last year, when Wales was told to only serve meals and drinks outside he said:

"It will make it easier if we are allowed to serve meals and drinks inside instead of outside."

3. FOUR ASHES AND OYSTER REACH, UPTON

Thirdly we have the Four Ashes properties in Upton. These holiday home rentals are situated on the outskirts of Cosheston.

The Four Ashes sleeps 12, and Oyster Reach sleeps four people. A four- night stay at the Oyster Reach in June would cost £395. The rest of the months are moderately booked up until October of this year.

The cottage borders the coastal path, with its own private land looking onto the Cleddau estuary. It offers activities including water skiing and boat hire, along with its own indoor infinity pool.

4. THE POTATO BARN

Mrs Lucinda Brooker is the proprietor of the Potato Barn, which can be found just up the road from Stackpole Quay, and Barafundle Bay, with coastal views from its windows. The Potato Barn is part of the Barafundle Barns accommodation, and Mrs Brooker said:

"This year has been better than ever for bookings."

The only downfall she came across was the lack of people coming to visit for Christmas and New Year. However she said that whatever losses they made there have been made up by the influx of key workers from Valero's shutdown.

The Potato Barn is now fully booked up until October of this year, with only a few short stays available in April. Mrs Brooker explained that she did have some fears last year when the tourists came in and said: "You know it's new blood coming in and you think 'oh, what are they bringing', but actually it was fine last year. I thought it wasn't too bad".

Mrs Brooker added that a holiday in a rural area is probably a lot better than people having city breaks, and gathering in large groups at restaurants.

5. THE HOLYLAND GARDENS

Finally we have The Holyland Gardens, just behind Holyland Road in Pembroke. The manager of this rental property said they are grateful for all the key workers they have put into accommodation at their site. This is not only people working in the Valero shutdown, but also those working in local hospitals.

Last year, the property made a public statement saying they were "deeply saddened that our holiday makers will not be visiting and seeing our beautiful Pembrokeshire".

A year on, the situation has changed, and the property has two furnished holiday apartments available for rent immediately.