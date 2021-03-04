Pembrokeshire residents are being urged to continue to follow the stay at home rules which remain in place.
The recent dry and sunny weather has seen an increase in people visiting Pembrokeshire beauty spots.
Pembrokeshire County Council leader Cllr David Simpson said it was important to remember that the Alert Level 4 restrictions, including not travelling for exercise, still apply.
“I know how hard this winter has been on everyone and the dry and sunny weather has been such a boost.
“I’d like to thank you all for following the rules and helping drive infections down to this point,” said Cllr Simpson.
“However, now is not the time to let our guard down and potentially undo all the sacrifice and hard work of the past months.
“Please don’t think ‘one visit to friends or the beach won’t matter’ because the virus thrives on human contact.
“Better times are coming. The Welsh Government states that when the time is right they will be in a position to reduce some of the restrictions, but until then we must continue to follow the rules for all of our benefit.”